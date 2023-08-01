Legislators question Chakwera’s Tonse Govt interest in promoting teachers towards elections

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Members of Parliament (MPs) have questioned President Lazarus Chakwera Tonse government wisdom in promoting teachers towards elections.

Making the contribution in the August House on Monday on Parliamentary committee report of education, Machinga East lawmaker Esther Jolobala said the promotion made prior to elections are done without scrutiny ending up promoting illegible teachers.

Jolobala said that there is need for proper program of promotion of teachers.

Concurring with Jolobala, Blantyre City South MP, Noel Lipipa said promotion towards election brings harm to hardworking teacher as it done with election fever.

Lipipa said teachers to pupil ratio still a problem and their need to promote more teachers.

On her part, Zomba Malosa legislator,Grace Mkwelepeta asked Tonse government to offer scholarships to teachers for upgrade in training for promotion.

Deputy Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on education, Bertha Ndewere highlighted in the report that teacher to pupil ratio, infrastructure and proper promotions need to be improved.

Deputy Minister of Education, Nancy Mkoola Mdooka assured the August House that all queries from the members will be addressed with the ministerial statement from the ministry on a later day.

