By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe 2022 African Union Region 5 youth games Local Organizing Committee has tuned up preparations a head of the games in December with trainings of volunteers eye marked to help in the patronage of the games.

The trainings have started on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Bingu National Stadium which will be the command center of the games in December.

The volunteers have been categorized into clusters such as:Security,Technical, Marketing, Protocol,Catering among others.

Among the topics which the security volunteers are being trained on are as follows: disciplinary and code of conduct, Occupational Health and Safety, Dress code and personal Hygiene, Management, leadership, Roles and responsibility and Synopsis of volunteerism and Security Manual for Region 5 Youth Games.

Gideon Mwanza, Fire and Rescue Acting Chief Officer at Lilongwe City Council who is also the vice Chairperson for Region 5 Security sub -committee described the training as vital ahead of the games in December.

Mwanza said the volunteers will play a great role in as far as the Region 5 Youth games are concerned hence a need of training them as they are civilians who do not know some aspects of security.

“We know these people are not security professionals hence a need of basics in them so that they know what to do at that particular time.At the end of the two day training we wish to groom a volunteer who will perform security duties beyond our expectations”,

” There are many foreigners coming into this country during the games who will need our security, this training has come in good time,we believe by the end of the training they will be able to deal with real issues on the ground, as security we believe much on practicals”,Mwanza narrated.

One of the 60 participants, Patrick Kapalamula, hailed Region 5 Local Organizing Committee for coming up with the training for the volunteers saying will help them to execute their duties in a professional manner as they are imparted with basics of security.

“It is a good training as it will equip us to handle ourselves in a professional manner which will help to observe reputation and image of the country in the eyes of the foreigners who are coming”, Kapalamula said.

The facilitators of the training have been drawn from Immigration, Malawi Police Service,NIS,Fire rescue department among others.

The training which has started on Wednesday will close on Thursday, October 19, 2022.

Malawi will be hosting the 2022 African Union Region 5 Youth Games in December under the theme (IGNITING THE AFRICAN DREAM) and over 2,500 delegates are anticipated to arrive in the country.

LOC has tuned up preparations as 50 days count down continues and today marks 44 days before Malawi host the 10th edition of prestigious Youth games.

Netball, Volleyball, Athletics, Athletics VI, Swimming, Taekwondo, Tennis, Football are among the sports codes the athletes will compete on.

