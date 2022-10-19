Victims

OKLAHOMA-(MaraviPost)-USA Police arrested Joe Kennedy, 67, for allegedly shooting dead and dismembering four men in eastern Oklahoma.

The Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice confirmed the arrest of Kennedy, owner of a Okmulgee salvage yard, at a news conference.

Prentice said Kennedy was found in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, and arrested for allegedly driving a car that had been reported stolen in Okmulgee County.

Prior to this, the suspect disappeared last week after being questioned about the four missing men. He allegedly denied any knowledge of the whereabouts or contact with the victims.

Police said they did not discover any evidence during a search of a salvage yard, but instead found evidence of a violent event on an adjoining property and one of the victims phones.

According to ABC, families of the victims Mark Chastain, 32; his younger brother Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and 29-year-old Alex Stevens reported them missing after they vanished following a bicycle ride.

On Friday, a passerby noticed suspicious items in the river near Sharp Road and reported it before the bodies of the victims were recovered from the river taken to the medical examiner’s office in Tulsa for autopsy.

Investigators revealed that the four friends died from gunshot wounds before they were cut up and dumped into the river which made it difficult to identify the identities of the victims.

No charges related to the quadruple murder have been filed against Kennedy yet but investigators were looking to speak to him and established the relationship between him and the victims.

Prior to this, it is indicated that Kennedy had a warrant of arrest in relation to a 2012 shooting with a bond for US$500,000 and 10 year prison term.

Authorities disclosed that they will seek to revoke a deferred 10-year prison sentence Kennedy received after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in 2012.

