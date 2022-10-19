Kingsley Mwachuku, and Vincent Onyeneka in custody

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police in Mulanje are keeping in custody two Nigerian nationals over illegal entry.

They two Kingsley Mwachuku, 25, and Vincent Onyeneka, 27.

The Police arrested them on the night of October 17, 2022 after receiving a tip-off from well wishers that there were suspicious people staying in Mathambi village.

Upon receipt of the information, Police rushed to the scene and arrested Mwachuku and his accomplice.

They both have no proper documents allowing them to stay in Malawi.

However, the two have been charged with illegal entry which contravenes section 21 of the Penal code and will appear in court soon.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...