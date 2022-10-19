Crying baby Namalonba falls against Nankhumwa

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in-house fight is affecting the Public accounts committee (PAC) meeting as the Parliament Secretariat stops the committee to meet in waiting for the court order on the Chairperson court saga.

Nkhatabay South lawmaker who is also a member for the committee, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma told the committee that DPP is deliberately paralysing PAC to stop them investigating serious money plundering that their party was involved in.

Ng’oma said DPP members did not show up deliberately for the meeting which was called by their fellow DPP Chairperson with the presence of only 11 members from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and others from independent.

Zikhale said the current PAC leadership is selective with the current money plunders leaving out the past regimes plunders.

Chairperson for the committee, Shadreck Namalomba expressed his sadness over Parliament Secretariat’s order of stopping PAC to meet.

Namalomba said the refusal of PAC meeting by the Parliament Secretariat is denying Malawians the inquiry of public money squandering.

He said the meeting is being denied the time Malawians are yet to know the where about of 30 billion For affordable Inputs Products(AIP) among others which the general public is eager to know.

Currently the office of the speaker suspended PAC meeting inline with the Chairperson court saga which was supposed to commence on October 19, 2022.

Court granted Namalomba injunction to proceed as PAC Chairperson despite the committee electing Mike Bottoman as a new Chairperson.

