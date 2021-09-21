BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court in Blantyre on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 declared unconstitutional, invalid and quashed President Lazarus Chakwera’s decision to reinstate Noah Dalasi Chasafali as senior Chief Ngabu of Chikwawa.

High Court Judge Justice Mandala Mambulasa has instead ordered that defendatnts, who are President Lazarus Chakwera and Noah Dalasi Chasafali should pay costs in the matter.

Lawyer for the applicant Michael Goba Chipeta says his client Basitole Dalison Makwalu whose name was submitted for installation as Senior Chief Ngabu is next in line.

Former president Peter Mutharika had settled for Basitole Dalison Makwalu after a chiefs inquiry.