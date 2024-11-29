Malawi FA loses former coach Mwase case, to pay MK440m

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has been ordered to pay the former Flames coach, Meck Mwase MK440 million in compensation for unlawful termination of the contract, redeployment and constructive dismissal.

The Industrial Relations Court (IRC) in Blantyre, made the order on Thursday.

Passing her judgment, IRC deputy chairperson Edna Bodole said this is the required pay for Mwase’s remaining period of his contract in the same or similar wage scale as former Flames expatriate coaches, Mario Mariana Marinica and Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG), who were his successor and predecessor respectively.

According to the Nation Newspaper, Bodole however, removed motor vehicle allowance, insurance cover, annual gold card membership and life insurance from the list of possible benefits that Mwase deserved.

At the time of his dismissal in April 2022, Mwase was receiving at least K1.7million (about $1000) as his monthly salary while Marinica was getting $8,500 (about 14.7 million at the current exchange rate). RVG’s pay was at least $7500) about K12.9 million).

Mwase’s lawyer David Kanyenda, who was accompanied by the coach, said although the pay is less than their expected total of at least K518 million, they were happy with the outcome.

“It is good that local coaches should get such a fair justice from the courts when oppressed, considering that Mwase did well by qualifying the national team to the AFCON finals yet expatriates were getting good monies without bringing in the results”, said Kanyenda.

“This is a satisfactory outcome that heralds a positive trajectory towards attaining social justice in the football industry, particularly on the coaching landscape,” he added.

On his part FAM’s lawyer Luciano Mickeus, who was with the body’s general secretary Alfred Gunda at the court, said they will discuss on whether to make an appeal.

“We will discuss with our clients on how we should go about the matter”, he said.

Football Association of Malawi fired Mwase with a year left on his contract in April 2022 at it’s executive committee meeting in Mangochi, where they replaced him with Marinica, who was initially the technical director.

Later, FAM redeployed Mwase as under-23 national football team coach, but the coach turned down the offer and resorted to suing the local football governing body.

Mwase guided the Flames to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon being being ‘demoted’ to an assistant coach as Marinica took charge of the team.