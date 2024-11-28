MEC fails to respond to exclusive interview on alleged underage voter registration

By Burnett Munthali



Malawi’s Electoral Commission (MEC) has come under scrutiny following allegations of underage voter registration at Kawangi Registration Center in Dowa. Efforts to obtain an official response from the commission have been met with silence, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

An exclusive interview request was sent to Mr. Richard Mveriwa, MEC’s Communications Officer, on Monday, November 25, 2024. Despite assurances that the questionnaire had been received, no response was provided as of the time of publication.

Efforts to follow up with Mr. Sangwani Mwafulirwa, MEC’s Director of Media and Public Relations, yielded little progress. Mwafulirwa redirected inquiries to Mr. Mveriwa, stating, “Check with him.” This lack of engagement from the commission leaves critical questions unanswered about the integrity of the voter registration process.

Key questions for MEC

The interview aimed to address several pressing concerns, including:

1) How does MEC ensure only eligible citizens are registered, particularly those aged 18 and above?

2) What steps are being taken to investigate allegations of underage voter registration in Dowa?

3) What measures are in place to verify the authenticity of National IDs, which are reportedly being misused to register minors?

4) How is MEC addressing public concerns about the credibility of the voter registration process?

5) MEC consider stricter methods like biometric verification to prevent similar irregularities?

The allegations in Dowa have sparked widespread concern among civil society organizations and the media, who are calling for immediate action to preserve the credibility of the 2025 elections. The silence from MEC, despite repeated attempts for clarification, has only amplified public skepticism.

MEC: chairperson, Dr. Anabel Mtalimanja.

The Malawi Electoral Commission is tasked with upholding the nation’s democratic principles by ensuring a transparent and credible electoral process. Allegations of irregularities, such as underage voter registration, directly challenge this mandate.

As the voter registration process continues, MEC must take proactive steps to address these concerns and restore public confidence. Failure to engage with stakeholders, including the media, could erode trust in the commission and the broader electoral process.

The Maravi Post will continue to monitor this story closely and provide updates as they become available.