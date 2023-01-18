“Malawi has no maize for people to buy”-claims Dausi

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Delay in funding Agricultural Marketing Development Cooperation (ADMARC) has suffocated transportation of maize from various ADMARC depots to the main depot as the grain trader needs MK400 million for transportation.

However opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Nicholas Dausi has trashed funding delays arguing that Malawi has no maize in stocks.

ADMARC, Head of Human Resource Zelia Khasu told Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Tuesday, January 17,2023 that the cooperation need to transport maize country wide but they are having challenges with the transporters price.

Malawi starvation getting worse

Khasu disclosed that the transporter are changing MK145 per tone per kilometer.

She said more maize is in the northern region which only need transportation.

Acting Chairperson for PAC, Nicholas Dausi however alleges that there is no maize in the country for people to buy.

Dausi said the committee have directed ADMARC to ask ministry of Finance to provide funds for the transportation.

“Money issue is a lame excuse while people are dying with hunger, they can do better,” worried Dausi.

End of last ,as a part of restructuring ADMARC some of the employee were sent on paid leave.

