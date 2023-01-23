Malawi local farmers’ manure uptake rises amid inorganic fertilizer prices soaring

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Uptake of manure among local farmers has increased following inorganic fertilizers prices soaring on the market, the development has excited agriculture experts.

Controller of Agriculture Extension and Technical Services (AETS) Alfred Mwenefumbo told The Maravi Post that farmers’ adoption of manure is a right direction to restore soil fertility lost for years.

Mwenefumbo disclosed that his office is engaging experts on how best manure can be quickly absolved in the soil by plants the same way inorganic fertilizer does.

Mwenefumbo happy with manure adoption

He was speaking during the sidelines of national valuation workshop on compost manure making and application campaign on January 19, 2022 in the capital Lilongwe.

“Adoption of organic fertilizer (manure) has increased this growing season amid inorganic fertilizer prices rise. This is a good move towards restoring soil fertility which lost for many years.

“Farmers are now able to understand why to embrace manure than always relying inorganic fertilizer. We just need to find model on how best mature can be quickly absolved into the soil for plants fast growth.” excited Mwenefumbo.

Echoing on the same, Malawi’s UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Program Officer Luis Amaya expressed happiness over the development saying the country is taking the right direction in restoring soil fertility.

Amaya observes that manure also controls soil erosion while enhancing soil texture for quality and health crop and plants growth.

Agriculture experts

The meeting attracted eight Agriculture Development Divisions (ADD) managers and supporting experts of Karonga, Mzuzu, Machinga, Blantyre, Shire Valley, Lilongwe, Kasungu and Salima.

Currently, inorganic fertilizer is sold in the range of MK75,000 to MK90, 000 of 50 kilogram bag that many farmers have straggled to purchase.

