Namiwa addressing the media prior to arrest

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s civil rights watchdog Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) executive director Sylvester Namiwa was on Wednesday, morning, August 11, 2021 arrested at Parliament building during a vigil to force parliament leadership to explain about smuggling of the loan bill.

Namiwa was arrested after granting media interviews for the planned vigil outside Parliament entrance.

The have also arrested eleven people in connection with the vigil.

CDEDI insisted that will go ahead with planed vigil at the main entrance of parliament building from August 11, 2021 despite Lilongwe City Council (LCC) refusal.

CDEDI says the vigil aimed at forcing Parliament leadership including Clerk Fiona Kalemba, Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara, leader of the house Richard Chimwendo Banda to give tangible answers to the public on the smuggled MK93 billion Loan Autholization Bill.

On Monday, August 9, LCC refused to grant permission to CDEDI to hold a vigil at Parliament Building from Wednesday over the smuggling of the money Bill to Parliament.

The council’s spokesperson Tamala Chafunya said the council had denied CDEDI the permission due to Covid-19 restrictions and security as the country hosts the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

