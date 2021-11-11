.……..MALAWI 67- 23 BOTSWANA

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi National netball team the Queens continues proving themselves that they are one of the powerhouse of netball in the world,as they have outclassed Botswana by 67 goals to 23 at Wanderers Sports Complex court in Windhoek,Namibia in the ongoing Africa Netball Cup on Wednesday 10th November, 2021.

Malawi showcased brilliant performance in all four quarters, and came improved in today’s game against Botswana as their defence was quite solid denying their opponents some spaces to move in comfortably.

In the 1st quarter Queens led by 14 goals to 6,2nd Quarter they punished Botswana after marking them so closely,they scored 19 goals while Botswana just managed one goal to finish the quarter at 33 goals to 7.

Third Quarter ended Malawi leading by 51 goals to 28 while fourth Quarter ended Queens 67 while their counterparts 23 goals.

Malawi played a very fast game which Botswana couldn’t just withstand, utilizing on turnovers,making good interceptions and at the same time looked improved on footwork and contacts.

On 11th November Malawi Queens will take on Zimbabwe in their third game of the tournament. Which is almost likely that Queens will do better though Zimbabwe slowly is also improving in the SADC region in terms of netball.

Peace Chawinga Queens Coach was delighted with the win,she described it as a good win.

Chawinga said she was not looking at the goals scored but how what they have been doing at training which she said she saw positives in today’s game.

However, Queens have to plan critically for their games against their fellow powerhouses of netball in Africa, She- Cranes and the Proteas of South Africa, if they manage to beat them their dreams to be the Champions at the tournament will be fulfilled at the same time they will be hoping to defend their number six position in the world or even moving to position five that is if they win against South Africa.

Meanwhile Africa Netball President Madam Cecilia Molokwane who is also the South Africa Netball President announced a good news to the Malawian nation that AN will donate Sprung Floor that is worthy around 4 million Rands.

Molokwane made the announcement during the opening of the Africa Netball Cup, in Windhoek Namibia. She said Malawi has been chosen after looking at their performance in the previous years and the ranking in the world.

“With the 2023 World Cup slated for South Africa,the INF have given us two Sprung Floors,we can’t keep them here in South Africa as we are having many already hence decided to give them to Malawi and Kenya.Malawi will see to it as to how they will take the floor to their country.

“My appeal to Malawi is to have professional league which will keep on running so that the floor should not be kept as a white elephant. Malawi government should also intervene in maintaining the floor as it is not cheap at the same time they have to send people to South Africa to be drilled on how to assemble and dismantle the floor.The floor will also be used as a source of funds to Netball Association of Malawi as well Volleyball, Karate and other sporting activities”,Molokwane lamented.

