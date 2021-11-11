BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-UTM)National Youth Director Bon Kalindo, popularly known as Winiko on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 distanced the country’s Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima from the challenges rocking the nation.

Kalindo said this during Tiuzeni Zoona Programme special aired on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) on Wednesday hosted by Daniel Mababa.

According to Kalindo, while people voted Tonse Alliance because of Chilima, he cannot do much as he is only a vice President who has to be delegated by the President.

Kalindo reminded Chakwera of the promises made to Malawians during campaign trail, saying Malawians have lost trust in him.

“You promised Malawians that you will resign if you fail to fulfill some of the campaign promises and Malawians are waiting for your resignation Mr. President,” said Kalindo.

Kalindo hinted that he is not afraid to speak his mind, even though he has already been receiving threats from what he calls Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cadres..

