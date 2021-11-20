BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Former United Transformation Movement (UTM) National Director of youth Bon Kalindo, popularly known as Winiko on Friday, November 19, 2021 resigned as board member of Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC).

Kalindo’s resignation comes barely few hours after leading Malawians in protest against rising cost of living under President Lazarus Chakwera.

Former UTM National Youth Director announced quitting the post when he was addressing protesters at Civic Officers after presenting the petition in Blantyre.

Winiko’ led demonstrations have ended in Blantyre after delivering petition at Blantyre Civic offices where he gave President Chakwera 14 days to fix Malawi’s social economic ills.

Kalindo is accusing the Tonse Alliance government of failing to address the socio-economic challenges that are rocking the country.

Earlier on Friday, demonstrations turned ugly after other people who were against the demonstrations started petting stones at their their rivals.

Following the development, officers from the Malawi police Service (MPS) who were present to provide security to the demonstrators started firing teargas to contain the situation.

.Last week, Kalindo also resign from UTM party led by Dr. Saulos Chilima who is also State Vice President.

Meanwhile, Kalindo has announced that he will hold other demonstrations in the capital Lilongwe on November 26, 2021 and on December 3 in Mzuzu.

