BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In its quest to an effective COVID-19 response, the Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) with the support from Singapore Red Cross through the International Federation of Red Cross and Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Tuesday donated 25 oxygen concentrators worth MK22 Million to Ministry of Health.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Head of Disaster Management Aston Mulwafu, said MRCS is aware of the so many challenges Malawi is going through in fighting against COVID-19.

“Malawi Red Cross Society has been on the ground working with the Ministry of Health since the first case was recorded in 2020, besides a number of projects that it continues to implement in various districts, hence the need for such support”, said Mulwafu.

On her part, IFRC Senior Operations Officer for Halare Cluster (Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe) Hilary Motsiri said MRCS and its International Partners know the magnitude of the pandemic and how is it affecting Malawians.

“These oxygen concentrations will be of value to the Malawi community, especially now with the fears of the new variant, which is posing a threat to most countries, hence the donation will ensure that the country is ready incase of rising cases.

Government through the Deputy Minister of Health Chissie Kalamula Kanyasyo commended the Malawi Red Cross Society for the donation, saying it is proving that it remains a trusted partner in humanitarian assistance.

“Malawi Red Cross remains a strong partner in the healthcare services and has been a leading partner in the fight against COVID-19, and this donation is a one key evidence of the bond that exists between government and MRCS”, said Kanyasyo.

The 25 oxygen concentrators are expected to be distributed to a number of government and CHAM health facilities across the country.

