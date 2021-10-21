Malawi’s Scorchers in black against Zambia’s Copper Queens

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Women’s National team the Scorchers on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 were held to a one all draw at home by Copper Queens of Zambia in Total Energy Women’s AFCON Qualifiers at Bingu National Stadium.

Problems which were showcased in South Africa at COSAFA tournament of poor defending, failure in taking chances was also spotted in Malawi team.

Scorchers started on a low note as they struggled a lot at the midfield, attacking without aim and they were always second on the ball in the whole first half.

Zambia could be on the lead as early as first five minutes of the game as they were awarded a penalty after a hand ball in the penalty box by Malawian defender.

But Grace Chanda, captain of the side, missed the spot kick before she later erased her sins by scoring a beauty for the Copper Queens at 20th minute after poor communication amongst the Scorchers. First half ended with the visitors leading the host by a goal to nil.

Second half Scorchers came up with brain blowing ideas, and was improved side than the visitors no wonder Sabina Thom scored at 66th minute through a beautiful header from the ball which had originated from the free kick taken from the centre line.

After this goal,Malawi kept on pressing through Asimenye Simwaka,Madyina Ngulube,Fazila Chiyembekezo,Wezzie Mvula and Sabina Thom among others but failed to utilize their chances.

Zambia regained their first half form towards the end of the game, with Grace Chanda taking shots at Malawian goal,thanks to Ruth Mhango who made several beautiful saves.

Malawi have put themselves in tricky situation after failing using home ground advantage,in the next week’s encounter in Lusaka-Zambia at Nkoloma Stadium.

The Scorchers have to win at all cost or force a draw of more than one goal if they are to qualify to the second round of the qualifiers while Copper Queens a goalless draw will be enough.

Rachael Kundananji, third captain for Copper Queens, acknowledged the game was tough though they created more chances but failed to score more goals.

“Oky, Bola yeze yakosako,Teze tapeza ma chances yambili but takangiwa kulongo ma goals elo then ku training timalonga tizayenda kusewezera pa ma mistakes yasu tikayenda kunyumba.We had chances to win today but we have failed, we will win at home no doubt about that”, Kundananji lamented in Chinyanja.

Malawi National team coach MaCNelbert Kazuwa said,they had hope of winning this game but somehow the girls failed to play according to plan.They failed to control the play at the midfield and finishing upfront.

” We will be travelling to Zambia not as tourists but with a winning minds,we believe to win away,we will rectify the finishing problems we have noted today”, he added.