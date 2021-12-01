LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi State House says President Lazarus Chakwera will “at a time he deems right to do so, make his mind known” on cabinet assessments.

State House Acting Press Officer Anthony Kasunda was reacting to demands by some disgruntled Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members who have given President Chakwera a 14 day ultimatum to reshuffle the Cabinet.

The MCP members led by Alex Major are also demanding for the immediate firing of Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zangazanga Chikhosi and State House Director of Communication, Sean Kampondeni.

Exactly eight months have gone now since Chakwera told the nation that he received the cabinet assessment reports from his vice, Saulos Chilima, for final review.

Chakwera has been seating on the report while busy with petty local and international trips that cost taxpayers money heavily.

