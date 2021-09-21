Teacher in police custody for albino bones

Police in Ntchisi are keeping in custody primary school teacher Zuzeni Banda for allegedly tampering with a graveyard of a person with albinism.

Ntchisi Police Spokesperson Richard Kaponda said the suspect is believed to have exhumed the body of a person with albinism which was buried long ago and removed bones.

“The investigations are still underway to arrest other suspects and to recover other bones,” said Kaponda.

The incident happened on September 9, 2021 at Chandawira Village, Traditional Authority Vusojere in the district.