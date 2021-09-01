Alice Magombo is Malawi’s new Director of Tourism

In a move much anticipated and widely welcomed by the tourism industry and prospective travelers, it was announced at the end of last week that Malawi’s borders will re-open to international travelers with immediate effect. Travel restrictions and quarantine requirements have been lifted.

Malawi closed its borders to all but Malawi residents and citizens in June in an effort to limit the impact of a third wave of COVID-19. The tourist industry in the Warm Heart of Africa has been extremely hard hit by the COVID pandemic and resulting international travel restrictions, with a damaging knock-on effect to the important community and conservation projects supported by tourism. But Malawi can now look forward to welcoming international visitors again as tourism helps in the country’s recovery.

International visitors will need to check their own governments’ regulations on visiting, but as far as Malawi is concerned, anyone armed with a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours is welcome to enter the country to explore and enjoy all that this beautiful destination has to offer! (Whilst following COVID-prevention measure).

A statement from the Malawi Secretary for Health confirmed the following:

Travelers coming to Malawi are no longer required to obtain a clearance from the Ministry of Health to enter the country.

All travelers are required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test result done not more than 72 hours before arrival in Malawi

COVID-19 prevention and control regulations and rules need to be followed whilst staying in Malawi.

India, Pakistani, Bangladesh, Nepal and Brazil are no longer categorized as high-risk countries, therefore travelers from these countries will no longer be required to be on mandatory self-sponsored institutional quarantine.

