Byson Fuso Fighter Gwayani

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Hameed Olajide the Nigerian boxer on Sunday, August 1, 2021 was taught boxing lessons by Malawian professional boxer Byson Fuso Fighter Gwayani.

The fight which took place at M1 Center Point saw both boxers showing boxing skills, exchanging of uppercuts,jabs and in the first three rounds it was a balanced game.

Come round four,Gwayani gained momentum and started pushing for knock out,Olajide seem to have missed Egusu and Yams to regain the energy but nobody served him hence completely lost the stamina.

Fuso Fighter noticed the opponent has lost energy, he showered the punches and jabs comfortably which forced Olajide to fall and bow down.

The umpire ended the bout,yes Fuso Fighter won in round four through TKO Technical Knock Out.

Speaking after the fight, Gwayani said,he wanted to fulfill the Promise he made to Malawians that the Nigerian will going yo vomit Egusu by beating him.

“My focus now is the international bout I have in August, In Tanzania, I want to bring the belt to Malawi”, he added.

Olajide accepted the defeat,and vowed to do better next time since it was his first fight in Malawi.

In the main supporting bout,Alexander Likande won through points over Holance Kazembe.

Kadzman Boxing Promotions who sanctioned the bout was delighted with the patronage at M1 center Point.Promised to organize more international bouts.