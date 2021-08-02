LONDON-(MaraviPost)-United Kingdom (UK)’s Minister of Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change, Annemarie Trevelyan, is expected to be in Malawi today, August 2, 2021 for a four-day tour of the former British protectorate.

Communications Manager at the British High Commission, Benson Linje said while in the country, Trevelyan will advance areas of collaboration between the UK and Malawi in tackling climate change in the lead up COP26 and beyond, a press release from the British High Commission says.

Annemarie Trevelyan

Trevelyan, who is also the UK International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience for the COP26 Presidency, will seek to understand how Malawi is adapting to climate change impacts and playing its part on international climate action.

Thus, during her time in Malawi, she will meet business leaders, women and youth groups, development partners and government leaders at the forefront of interventions aimed at supporting communities and the country at large to adapt to climate change, build resilience and support sustainable economic growth.

“As the International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience, Trevelyan leads discussions between national governments, the international community and business on adaptation and resilience (A&R).

“This means working towards supporting countries, including those most affected by climate change, to increase action to adapt to its impacts and build resilience for the future,” said Linje.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Trevelyan said: “Like many developing countries, Malawi has contributed only a tiny fraction of global carbon emissions and yet it is on the frontline of climate change, suffering the devastating impacts.

Malawi is yet to explore more opportunities in the energy sector for serious investors.