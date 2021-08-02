– Advertisement –





Five generals are among 21 people arrested in connection with an alleged plot to assassinate President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina.

The generals are part of a total of 12 military personnel arrested over the attempted coup, a senior prosecutor said.

Six people including a French citizen were also arrested last month for their roles in the plot with officials saying this was unraveled as a months-long investigation.

Berthine Razafiarivony, of the Antananarivo court of appeal said on Sunday that four retired foreigners and five civilians were also arrested.

“The physical evidence in the hands of the investigators is tangible and made it possible to identify the main instigators of the operation,” Razafiarivony said.

President Andry Rajoelina in 2018 won a presidential run-off vote by almost 56%, defeating former president, Marc Ravalomanana.

Ravalomanana was President from 2002 to 2009 before he was ousted in a military-backed coup.

Rajoelina was installed as President and held power until 2014.

Madagascar is however facing many economic challenges including a prolonged drought that has thrown many families into starvation.

Madagascar has the fourth-highest malnutrition rate in the world and the current drought isn’t helping matters anymore.

Source: Africafeeds.com