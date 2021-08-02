Lazarus Chakwera; No need to tell anyone when firing or hiring

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera Sunday, August 1, 2021 was gauged to outline grounds that prompted him to fire Attorney General (AG) Chikosa Silungwe.

President Chakwera told reporters at Kamuzu International Airport on arrival from the United Kingdom that in any contract, people agree on deliverables and that, when some of the things are not met, tables are bound to turn.

Chakwera further said he believed in respect for people, citing it as the reason he would not be in a position to publicise grounds behind the firing of Silungwe.

“At this level, for example, even if I reshuffle Cabinet, I don’t have to explain to anyone why I have made some decisions,” he said.

During the briefing, Chakwera also urged Malawians to support fellow Malawians representing the country abroad rather than pulling them down.

He also urged Malawians to use social media responsibly.

Chakwera spoke against the tendency of some Malawians to use social media to spread falsehood.

On the creation of one million jobs, the Malawi leader said the promise was achievable and that the government would deliver the much-needed jobs to Malawians.

Silungwe sacking raised unanswered questions in Tonse government while lifting relationship between Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM.