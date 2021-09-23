LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawian man has committed suicide after wife left him to marry another man in the capital Lilongwe.

The deceased aged 50 and identified as Petros Chisale committed suicide on September, 16 2021 at Mtsiliza within Lilongwe district.

Lingadzi Police station publicist Salomy Zgambo told the Maravi Post that the late Chisale was married, but for some reasons, his wife left him.

Zgambo says, “A week ago, the woman married another man, a development that angered Chisale.He was heard several times saying he would kill himself for what his wife had done.

“On the fateful day, Chisale was found hanging on a certain tree, 500 metres away from his wife’s new matrimonial home. Postmortem done by medical personnel revealed that death was due to suffocation”.

Chisale hailed from Chimombo Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Khongoni in Lilongwe district.