Contested Chitseko estate

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In a twist of event, Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) says has received an offer to buy 40 hectares of the controversial piece of land in Ngumbe, Blantyre by owners, Chitseko Estate.

According to MHC spokesperson, Ernestina Lunguzi, the corporation is interested to buy the land, upon further discussions.

The place, where MHC already constructed 65 semi-detached two bed-roomed houses, recently came in the limelight after the Scordis family and Chitseka Estate threatened to evict MHC tenants over the ownership wrangle.

However, when contacted to clarify on the latest developments, Scordis lawyer Kuleza Phokoso said the parties are still discussing the matter and he would revert to us once everything has been resolved.

Following the court order for tenants to vacate the premises, deputy lands Minister Abida Mia intervened with an assurance that government would help them.