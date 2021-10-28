Vincent Dzimazi

NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in the central district of Ntcheu are keeping in custody a 38-year-old man following a video which went viral on social media showing him physically assaulting a child.

In the two-minute clip, The Maravi Post is in possession, the boy is accused of stealing Irish potatoes from the man in question who is beating the child indescribably.

The suspect identified as Vincent Dzimazi is seen assaulting the boy up to a point of lifting him in the air and later throwing him on the ground leaving the boy in agony.

However, it was very unfortunate to see some elders not doing anything while the boy was in agony

Following the matter, individuals and organizations including Eye of the Child, demanded the arrest of Dzimazi claiming what he did was uncalled for.

The Eye of the Child through a press statement on Thursday, October 28, 2021 said: “The Organization Condemns this inhumane Act and would like to Assure the General public that it is working with the Police to ensure that the alleged perpetrator is arrested and served with a stiffer sentence.”

Meanwhile, the Malawi Police Service through its Facebook page has confirmed the arrest of the suspect and it is reported that he is now being kept at Ntcheu police station.

“We have arrested Vincent Dzimazi, aged 38, of Gochi 2 village, Traditional Authority Mpando in Ntcheu district. A video clip circulating on social media this morning showed him perpetrating violence on a kid accused of stealing.

“Dzimazi is being kept in custody at Ntcheu Police Station.

Meanwhile, Police is also checking up the condition of the victim saying other details will follow soon.

