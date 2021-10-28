PAC Chairperson Shadreck Namalomba got relief

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairperson Shadreck Namalomba has obtained a court injunction stopping any attempts to impeach him from his position.

The High Court in Zomba has granted the injunction pending judicial review as some Committee members view him as compromised and playing double standards.

Namalomba reportedly angered Committee members following a statement he issued as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson calling on the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to stop persecuting the party leader and former President Peter Mutharika.

This angered government benches lawmakers particularly from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) that Namulomba be removed from the post for conflict of interests.

