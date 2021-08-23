By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Renowned Human Rights Activist who is also a board member for Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) Undule Mwakasungula has called for urgent action against the increase of mob justice cases in Karonga District saying the vice is a sign of sour relationship between Law Enforcers and the general public.

The Activist made the sentiments in the district recently during a press briefing that he organized following the brutal killing of a 49 year old man over alleged which craft accusations.

According to Mwakasungula, despite a number of community sensitizations the trends of mob justice over accusations of which craft continue to be on the increase, a situation which he described as a sign of poor relationship between communities and law enforcers.

“We are not living in the Stone Age where laws were not practiced, we are in a democracy now where the laws are supposed to govern everyone in the country and every life should be valued no matter what,” he said.

Adding that the law is supposed to take its course on anyone who is suspected to have broken it rather than people taking the law into their own hands.

Mwakasungula has therefore called upon the State President and political leaders to do more by speaking out against such malpractices and fast-tracking the review of the witch craft Act of 1911.

“It is sad as a country that we are still using outdated Acts that were left by our colonial masters because the factors and issues were different from what we are experiencing now hence we need urgent action now,” he explained.

In a separate interview Paramount Kyungu of Karonga and Chitipa Districts, expressed his sadness over the continued increase of mob justice in the district.

He said; “It is sad that these kind of barbaric acts is being perpetuated by some few miss guided individuals in Karonga hence I condemn it in its strongest terms and I hope the law enforcers do the needful in putting a stop to such acts.”

Karonga Police Station Publicist Enock Livasoni, said the police were conducting investigations over the recent mob justice cases and that arrest’s will follow soon.