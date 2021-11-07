LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Green Girls Platform (GGP) is emphasizing the need for young girls and women in schools to embrace effects of Climate Change amid COVID-19 pandemic.

This according to the grouping will create spaces for female learner by coming up with proper and practical coping mechanism.

GGP Program Manager Letwin Bamusi told The Maravi Post during the sidelines of Climate Change and COVID-19 Resilience and recovery workshop in the capital Lilongwe on October 30, 2021 that girl and young women must understand effects of climate change and how best to cope up amid COVID-19.

Bamusi observed that many girls ranging from primary, secondary and tertiary education levels are not aware of effects of climate change saying are struggling with studies coupled with COVID-19 pandemic.

She says the grouping expects girls and young women in schools and homes to create spaces for themselves where experiences will be shared for better livelihood set up.

“Participants have been be equipped with climate change knowledge ranging from the impacts of climate change in the lives of girls in Malawi to the role of girls and Women in adapting to climate change and advancing climate justice in Malawi.

“The workshop was also organized to create a Covid-19 resilience and recovery collective care space. This space will provide a platform where the girls and young women can heal, recharge their energy, rebuild, share knowledge and amplify each other’s joy to build a resilient climate justice feminist movement in Malawi,” says Bamusi.

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR)’s Natural Resource College (NRC) campus student Jane Mwale lauded the platform for learning serious issues on climate change affecting their studies.

Mwale cited long water crisis that most school are facing that put burden on girl child’s health hygiene during menstruation period that many girls fail to attend classes.

She observes that the workshop is an opener on how best will cope with effects of climate change amid COVID-19 whereby resources are not enough to support education.

Green Girls Platform with support from Youth Climate Fund conducted a capacity building workshop for the Green Girls Platform members from institutions, schools, clubs and communities within Lilongwe.

The overall objective of the workshop aimed building the capacity of young women on climate change and climate justice in the context of human rights and build spaces for Covid-19 resilience and recovery.

Green Girls Platform was founded in 2016 and established in 2018 to address the violence girls face due to the impacts of climate change.

It works on capacity building, promoting climate justice, raising awareness of sexual and reproductive health rights and provides leadership skills.

Through its programs it teaches community leadership and trains around girls on climate justice, evidence-based advocacy and on how to protect themselves from violence.

It also teaches public speaking skills and organises dialogues and debates with other girls, as well as decision makers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...