Mama Money and TNM partner for money transfers to Malawi 

The partnership allows for affordable money transfers from South Africa using the Mama Money app to TNM Mpamba accounts in Malawi

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, 7 February 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Mama Money, a fintech that offers cross-border money transfers and banking services has joined forces with TNM, the leading telecommunications and mobile money operator in Malawi.

This partnership allows Mama Money customers to easily send money to any TNM Mpamba account for cash collection at over 40,000 locations across Malawi, with no cashout fee for the recipient.

It’s estimated that the monthly remittance flows from South Africa to Malawi are over $20 million US dollars through both formal and informal channels according to research by Finmark Trust.

Beyond the impact on economic growth, remittances are crucial for supporting fundamental needs such as healthcare, housing and education. Yet South Africa is one of the most expensive countries to send money from.

In 2015 the average cost of sending money from South Africa was 14%. This is the same year that Mama Money launched with a fee of just 5%. Today, the average cost of sending money from South Africa is 7%, which is much closer to the worldwide average of 6%.

Mama Money played a leading role in reducing the cost of money transfers from South Africa as the company’s founders, Raphael Grojnowskiw and Matthieu Coquillon, started the business to make a positive impact on the lives of underserved migrant communities in South Africa.

Mama Money facilitates money transfers to over 50 countries across Africa, Asia and Europe. The fintech’s key markets for money transfers include Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. It also offers banking services and money transfers to South Africa from Europe and other regions.

Nicolas Vonthron, CEO at Mama Money, said that, “We have made a lot of progress in bringing down the cost of money transfers, but there is still more we can do to support the Malawian community in South Africa. We want to reduce the cost even further and offer a super reliable service. Our partnership with TNM will help us achieve this and we’re extremely excited to see the impact this will have for people who need an easier way to send money to Malawi.”

Christopher Sukasuka, General Manager at TNM Mpamba Limited added that, “With our Mpamba network covering over 90% of Malawi, it makes it extremely easy and convenient for people to collect their cash no matter where they are in the country, and we are continuously expanding our network and agent coverage.”

Together, Mama Money and TNM are improving access to critical financial services in underserved communities in both South Africa and Malawi by making it easier, faster, and more affordable to send and receive money.

About Mama Money

Mama Money is a fintech company that offers international money transfers and banking services through a free mobile application that can be downloaded from the Google Play or Apple App Store in South Africa.

Mama Money is one of the fastest-growing money transfer operators with over 720,000 users and offers low fees and great exchange rates. The Mama Money app is currently the highest-rated money transfer app on the Google Play Store in South Africa.

For more information, visit www.mamamoney.co.za

About TNM Mpamba Limited (TNM)

TNM Mpamba Limited is a digital financial service provider offering Mobile Money Services (Mpamba). Mpamba is accessible through mobile devices on USSD *444# and the TNM Smart app; offering services to both individuals and corporates. This indigenous financial services provider was established on 1st May 2013 as a subsidiary of TNM PLC. TNM Mpamba Limited was then registered as a separate entity on 1st November 2018 and is 100% owned by TNM PLC.

For more information, visit https://www.tnmmpamba.co.mw/



