MANET plus dates Dedza stakeholders on continued adherence to COVID-19

By Horace Tebulo

DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS (MANET plus) has reiterated the need for continued adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures despite the country registering a decrease in the cases.

MANET plus Dedza District Focal person Phillemon Kavala made the call during an interface with district stakeholders to encourage its members to continue adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures.

Kavala emphasised on the need for joint efforts from community structures in containing further spread of the pandemic.

“As a district, we have not recorded any COVID-19 case since January this year so this meeting was designed

On her part, Intergrated Disease Suveillance and Response (IDSR) officer for Dedza District Health Office Tamala Sibande described the interface timely as it has given a platform to discuss challenges that were faced during the first and second waves of the pandemic.

Sibande expressed optimism that the interface will help the district to reflect on the challenges that were encountered during the previous waves and avoid a repeat.

She added that the District Health Office is intensifying its efforts in creating awareness on the importance of continuing following the preventive measures.

As a district health office, we have reached out to all people with sensitization messages on how to prevent COVID-19, and we believe that his interface will help to remind communities on the need to continue adhering to the measures,” said Sibande.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...