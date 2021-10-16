Longest-serving player of Mighty Wanderers

Undoubtedly one of the loyalist players in Malawi, Alfred Manyozo Junior, together with other 15 players are set to leave the Mighty Wanderers Football Club on financial grounds.

Reports reaching this publication indicate that now Mighty Wanderers is likely to become a team of upcoming players as players such as Alfred Manyozo Jnr, Isaac Kaliati, Stanley Sanudi, Ted Sumani, Yunus Sherrif, Francis Mlimbika, Lucky Malata, Wisdom Mpinganjira, Bongani Kaipa, Simion Singa, Hamkey Machira, Aubrey Maloya, Juma Yatina, Peter Wadabwa, Mike Kaziputa and goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa.

Times reports that Wanderers need about K30 million to tie down the players to long term contracts and also pay debts in signing-on-fees.

Wanderers acting Chief Executive Officer Chancy Gondwe has written to the team’s board to act on the matter urgently, a report by Times says.

“As per our several discussions regarding the issue above, I would like to report that the issue of players’ contracts has now reached a scary stage. You will notice that our key players are no longer committed to the team.

“I therefore seek your indulgence to intervene and lobby the board to treat this as a matter of utmost urgency before we get a mass exodus. Already there are strong rumours that rival teams have started negotiations with our players,” reads part of the letter, dated 8th October 2021 as quoted by the local paper.

“As you can see above and in the attachment, we have a risk of losing the majority of our key players. Management feels helpless and needs your organised intervention. This issue has been outstanding since the board was put in place. We submitted a report about our agreements with all the players in question and we are still waiting for feedback,” the letter reads further.

Wanderers acting Public Affairs Manager Ernest Maganga asked for more time to confirm the actual amount that the team owes the players.

However, Maganga confirmed that the matter was being handled at a higher level.

Founded in 1962, Mighty Wanderers has been enjoying good sponsorship but in the past three years the club has been facing financial challenges, leading to poor performance due to lack of motivation among players.