Police in Kenya said a man who had confessed to killing a dozen children and escaped from detention this week has been killed by a mob.

Area Assistant County Commissioner Cornelius Nyariba said the death took place near his home in Bungoma county a day after he had escaped from police cells in Nairobi.

“…… They asked us whether he was hiding here and we became worried. When my mother and I checked the old house, he was squatting in the bathroom.

Immediately my mother recognized him, she started screaming while running out, with Masten following her. …the neighbors also started screaming, and that was when people came in large numbers to get him”.

Authorities have said Wanjala had confessed to killing 12 children in Nairobi Machakos and Bungoma counties when he was arrested in July.

He reportedly posed as a football coach to lure victims.

So far, five bodies have been recovered.

Source: Africanews