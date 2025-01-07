MEC recruits 1,520 EMD operators for voter registration exercise

By Burnett Munthali

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced the recruitment of 1,520 Election Management Device (EMD) operators to oversee the upcoming supplementary voter registration exercise. The exercise is set to begin on January 10, 2024, across various parts of the country as part of MEC’s preparations for the 2025 General Elections.

The recruitment of the EMD operators is a significant step in ensuring the efficiency and accuracy of the voter registration process. According to MEC Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale, the operators will play a critical role in managing the electronic devices that capture voter data during the registration exercise.

“The EMD operators have undergone rigorous training to ensure they are well-equipped to handle the technology and address any challenges that may arise during the exercise,” Justice Kachale stated during a press briefing.

The supplementary voter registration exercise aims to achieve the following objectives:

Firstly, targeting individuals who have turned 18 since the last registration and those who were unable to register previously.

Secondly, allowing registered voters to update their personal details, including changes in residential addresses.

Thirdly, facilitating the replacement of lost or damaged voter identity cards to ensure every eligible citizen can participate in the upcoming elections.

MEC has divided the exercise into phases to ensure it reaches all targeted areas effectively. The deployment of the 1,520 EMD operators will be based on population density and logistical needs, ensuring a smooth and inclusive registration process.

MEC’s use of Election Management Devices demonstrates the commission’s commitment to leveraging technology for transparency and efficiency. The devices are designed to prevent duplication, detect errors, and ensure the integrity of voter data.

Justice Kachale highlighted the importance of the EMDs, saying, “These devices are central to our mission of delivering credible and transparent elections. Their proper use will instill confidence in the electoral process.”

Despite the promising developments, MEC has acknowledged potential challenges, including limited internet connectivity in rural areas and logistical constraints. However, the commission has assured the public of contingency measures to address these issues, such as deploying mobile support teams and providing offline functionality for the EMDs.

To complement the registration exercise, MEC has launched a nationwide public awareness campaign to encourage eligible citizens to participate. The campaign includes community meetings, radio programs, and social media initiatives aimed at informing Malawians about the importance of voter registration.

Justice Kachale called on stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organizations, and traditional leaders, to support the exercise. “The success of this registration exercise depends on the collective efforts of all stakeholders. We urge everyone to play their part in mobilizing eligible voters,” he emphasized.

The recruitment of 1,520 EMD operators and the launch of the supplementary voter registration exercise mark a critical milestone in Malawi’s electoral calendar. With the process set to begin on January 10, 2024, MEC’s efforts to enhance efficiency and transparency signal its dedication to conducting free, fair, and credible elections in 2025.

Malawians are encouraged to actively participate in the registration exercise to ensure their voices are heard in shaping the nation’s future.