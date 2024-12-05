MET warns of strong lightening in 2024/25 growing season

By Cindy Chitela

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Department of Climate Change and Metrological Services is warning the general public to take all necessary precautionary measures against strong lightening.

This has been projected in 2024/2025 growing season that the nation will experience strong lightening.

In a brief statement, The Maravi Post has seen, the department discloses further that since on-set of this year’s rainy season the department has recorded 10,833 households that have been affected by stormy rains, strong winds and lightening.

The department also urged the general public to pay attention of daily weather forecasts and postpone all open activities if the forecast call for thunderstorms.

The warning comes weeks after lightening killed four students at Kaunga Community Day Secondary School (CDSS), Mponera in Dowa district, and also 34 cows in Mchinji.