Chakwera encourages people to register to vote

By Sheminah Nkhoma

LLILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has appealed to people of Lilongwe City North to register before the voter registration process ends.

Speaking Wednesday at M’bang’ombe Trading Centre in Lilongwe during a whistle stop tour, Chakwera said even people who have not yet found a candidate to vote should register, as they may regret later after losing the registration opportunity.

“As we only have few days for the registration process to end, I am urging you all to go and register so that you have an opportunity to participate in the 2025 general elections,” said Chakwera.

He said if the people want to see Malawi developing, registering is the only way mandated for one to vote and choose a leader they want.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City North, Gladwell Chimdzeka, appreciated government’s support as the area now has different developments.

“Government has provided electricity in this area; we have stayed so many years without electricity,” said Chimdzeka.

Let’s invest much in agriculture – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera has expressed government’s commitment to promoting the agriculture sector saying it is the only way to reduce poverty in the country.

Speaking at Nsanama Trading Centre in Lilongwe North Constituency, Chakwera said farmers should venture into irrigation farming and not just depend on rain-fed agriculture.

“For us to harvest a lot there is need to venture into irrigation which does not require seasonal farming; anytime you have the opportunity to harvest and some of the produce can be sold in different markets,” said Chakwera.

The President said his government has embarked on mega farm initiative across the country as one way of making the country food secure.

“Government wants to ensure that the country has enough food for all. That is why i urge you all to work hard in your fields this year, as the rains have already started, in door to have bumper yield,” he said.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe North West, Monica Chayang’anamuno, said there is need for government to support farmers in her constituency as many have already planted tobacco for sell in next tobacco selling season.

Source: MANA