BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services on Monday, November 22, 2021 cautioned Malawians to brace for heavy rains.

The department hinted that torrential rains will be coupled with thunderstorms associated with destructive gusty strong winds.

Department director Jolamu Nkhokwe disclosed that the heavy rains will hit the South and gradually move to central and northern region parts of the country.

Nkhokwe added that the rains will be expected from Wednesday, November 24 to Sunday, November 28, 2021.

He said, the thunderstorms and gusty strong winds will likely damage infrastructure urging people to ensure their roofs are strong enough to withstand the situation.

The director added that the thunderstorms will also be associated with lighting urging the citizenry to be careful.

“In terms of coverage we will have more rains in high ground areas including those of Dedza, Ntcheu and Mchinji and lake shore, ” said Nkhokwe.

Malawi has been experiencing extreme hot weather conditions that some parts of the country could reach 35 degrees.

