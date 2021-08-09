Mighty Wanderers

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Mighty Wanderers has become the third team reaching the semifinals of the inaugural FDH Bank Cup after defeating MAFCO FC two nil at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The Nomads who scored both goals in the first half through Vincent Nyangulu with a beautiful header at 21st minute from Vitumbiko Kumwenda’s well taken corner kick, Vitumbiko Kumwenda scored the second in the 44th minute through a free kick which deflected into Jairosi Kapalamula’s goal.

Mighty Wanderers dominated the play through, Stanley Sanudi, Yamikani Chester, Vitumbiko Kumwenda, Francis Mlimbika who kept on attacking the Salima based Soldiers, Yamikani Chester had chances to score but his efforts went offtarget.

Malawi Armed Forces College despite the loss, they also displayed beautiful football with exciting passes,but they lacked marksmanship when attacking the Nomads.

They tried to refill their fuel tanks by introducing Joseph Donsa for Emmanuel Chipeta, Stain Malata and Wakisa Kalinga for Gift Soko and Paul Phiri but still did not pay any dividend.

Bob Mpinganjira Nomads head coach hailed his charges for the hardworking spirit and for the victory,Saying they planned to attack MAFCO FC more and score early goals which they managed to do.

MAFCO FC Coach Temwa Msuku did not hide his disappointment with the loss, Msuku said his boys failed to play according to the instructions.

“We failed to defend the set pieces and conceded two goals in the first half which paralyzed our plans”, He added.

Vincent Nyangulu has now scored four goals and is the current top goal scorer, the Golden boot winner will take home MK200,000.Stanley Sanudi was voted man of the match and took home MK50,000.

Mighty Wanderers has now joined Rumphi United and Ekwendeni Hammers in the prestigious MK90 million FDH Bank Cup semifinals.They will meet the winner between Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers FC.