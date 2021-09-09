Mr. Spin Casino Review

Mr. Spin Casino

Introduction

If you are very conversant with mobile casinos, Mr. Spin casino shouldn’t be a stranger to you. To play at the casino, you need to download the mobile app. The casino can’t be played via a browser; hence, you need to download the specific app for the game you’re interested in. Owned by In Touch Games Limited, Mr.Spin Casino is properly licensed by United Kingdom Gambling Commission. Hence no fear should be entertained when playing at the casino. Though the casino only offers slots and no other type of game, all slots at the casino are of absolute quality.

Available Games

This casino picks quality over quantity. It has just over 50 casino games with high-quality graphics, themes, soundtracks, an excellent user-friendly interface, and fast gameplay.

It has three most popular sections, namely slots, Roulette, and Bingo. Any selection made will offer deeper insight into the game, types of bet to make, and games to play.

Mr. Spin’s slot is the most popular category in the casino. All new slots are labelled for easy navigation. A few of the most popular slots are Monkey King, Arabian Nights, Reel Totem Slots, Slots of the Dead, Reel Royalty, and Siberian Wins. All slots offered have a progressive Jackpot that gives room for a huge payout.

The roulette category offers just two titles: European Roulette and Roulette Gold.

The bingo category gives room for players to participate in various bingo tournaments.

Bonuses and Promotions

Mr. Spin casino has series of bonuses lined up for customers. New members are welcomed with 50 free spins with no deposit required. Free spins are valid for 14 days.

All game contributions include Slots – 100%, Bingo – 500%, with Roulette & Blackjack – 5%.

On making the first deposit of at least £3, players get a 100% bonus of up to £100 and are valid for 30 days. All bonuses awarded can be used to play all games available at the casino.

Game contribution for first deposit bonus include Slots – 100%, Bingo – 500%, and Roulette & Blackjack – 5%.

Apart from bonuses, there are several promotions like the game of the month bonus. This bonus includes free spins and deposit boosts to bonus credits for trying the slot. Also, you get a £5 bonus + a 50% bonus of up to £100 on your friend’s first deposit for referring a friend to the casino. There are no VIP programs yet on the casino.

Payment Method

The payment options at Mr. Spin casino are Visa / MasterCard, PayPal, PaySafeCard, Pay by Phone Bill, and Bank Transfers. Deposits are instant, while withdrawals can take some time based on the method used. PayPal can take close to 24 hours. The minimum withdrawal on bank transfer is set at £10, while the minimum withdrawal on card transactions and PayPal are set at £20.

Customer Support

In case of questions that need prompt answers, Mr. Spin casino attends to customers via phone calls, live chat options, and email. Customers can also contact the FAQ section to get already made questions and answers.

Conclusion

Security at Mr. Spin casino is highly guaranteed. Player’s details and banking information. The casino makes use of 256-bit TLSv1.2 (Transport Layer Security) to ensure digital encryption. So be rest assured about your safety at the casino.