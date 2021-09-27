Mzengeza presenting some stats on Covid-19 vaccination

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) on Saturday urged journalists in the country to help them provide the general public with good messages of Covid-19 vaccination exercise currently underway in Malawi.

Speaking in Mzuzu during a half day media orientation on Covid-19 vaccination, officials from the two institutions said it is worrisome that some Malawians in the country have still not received jabs, since the government started to administer different vaccinations, simply because of misinformation.

The routine immunization officer in the ministry, Temwa Mzengeza, said the only hope is that with good reporting on messages around the Covid-19 vaccination, Malawians will respond positively to the call so that the target of at least 11 million Malawians can be hit by December, 2022.

Echoing on the same National Coordinator for Malawi Red Cross Society, Roster Kufandiko, said it was good to orient the media on the vaccination so as to influence the conduct of the general public towards the same.

On his part Chairperson for the northern region based group of journalists, Joseph Mwale, commended the two institutions for the timely media training on Covid-19 vaccination messages.

According to the ministry, as of Friday 24 September, 2021, at least 486, 133 were fully vaccinated in which case, 247, 097 got jabs of Astrazeneca while 239, 036 received Johnson and Johnson. Government intends to vaccinate at least 11million Malawians by December, 2022.