“And anyone who welcomes a little child like this on my behalf is welcoming me. But if you cause one of these little ones who trusts in me to fall into sin, it would be better for you to have a large millstone tied around your neck and be drowned in the depths of the sea.” — Matthew 18:5-6

It was always a delight when studying history, to learn about the age regiments set up by my tribal ancestral leader Shaka the Zulu king. History classes were replete with how these prepared young boys and girls for the diverse roles they would grow to play among them hunting and protection of the tribe for boys, and house chores and marriage for girls. In a sense, they were similar to the western formal school system. The dawn of colonialism threw in the bin the systems, bringing in western forms of education. Lately that supplanting of the local traditional education systems, has ushered in a coterie of norms and practices such as comprehensive sexuality education.

Right on schedule for many schoolchildren in many classrooms this year, will not only be reading, writing, and arithmetic but also masturbation, anal sex, oral sex, abortion, gender change, sexual rights, and sexual pleasure, reports Family Watch International (FWI). The push for comprehensive sexuality education, known as CSE, is being pushed by western countries, including the European Union and the United Nations.

Some people think that “sex education” just means teaching about human reproduction. And many may assume that “comprehensive” sex education just means including information on how condoms and contraception can reduce (but not eliminate!) the risks of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) or pregnancy. But FWI reports that today’s “Comprehensive Sexuality Education” involves much, much more—and it’s getting worse by the year!”

In fact, the International Technical Guidance on Sexuality Education, published by UNESCO in 2018, says explicitly, that “CSE goes beyond education about reproduction, risks, and disease.” A Framework for Comprehensive Sexuality Education, published by International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), says the same thing—that CSE “is concerned with more than just the prevention of disease or pregnancy.”

What is the “more” they are talking about? How far “beyond … risks and disease” do they want to go? Family Watch has documented 15 harmful effects of CSE on children, and the very first harm on the list is that CSE sexualizes children. The IPPF Framework says that CSE “recognizes and accepts all people as sexual beings.” The UNESCO Guidance says, “Sexuality is present throughout life.”

Please understand, “all people” includes children! And “throughout life” means from birth!

UNESCO says that CSE “promotes … the rights of children and young people” and says, “CSE promotes the right to choose when and with whom a person will have any form of intimate or sexual relationship.” That means CSE teaches that YOUR child has the “human right” to have sex WHENEVER he or she chooses to—at ANY age!

In fact, this “rights-based” approach is a key element in virtually every definition of “Comprehensive Sexuality Education” today. Ironically, while UNFPA, UNESCO, and allies are promoting their “rights” in CSE, they are trampling, crushing, and walking all over the rights of parents everywhere. FWI states that the CSE programs are often designed to actively prevent parents from exercising their parental rights to guide the physical, emotional, and moral upbringing of their own children. In the developing world, multilateral organizations such as the European Union, are attempting to link the provision of CSE to development aid.

Disturbingly, these programs may teach students how to:

Challenge their parents’ traditional values or religious beliefs; and

access services such as contraception, abortion, or “gender transition” hormones without parental knowledge or consent.

CSE programs often include other content that is explicit and not age-appropriate. This may include lessons on oral sex, and anal sex. Masturbation, sexual pleasure, and homosexuality.

Fortunately, with FWI and a group of concerned citizens from the Caribbean, Africa, and the Pacific countries, it is possible to fight the radical sexual agenda of CSE—and WIN!

Members of the local congress, church, and youth groups need to move for their elected leaders to say NO to the EU and other western countries that are pushing for CSE to enter the classrooms. The EU must be demanded to remove all language that is an intrusion into the laws of the PAC countries. Push back. Hard.

It is possible to defeat the advocates of CSE. They are relentless, and they are everywhere! Protecting children requires constant vigilance.

Malawians must take immediate action to protect children, make a difference, and take the following action steps:

Find out what sex education programs are being implemented in the country, state, and community Find out what is being taught in your children’s schools—demand to see a copy of any sex education curriculum. As parents and elected officials, expose the CSE programs you find and invite parents and religious leaders to join the campaign against CSE. Share our documentary, “The War on Children: The Comprehensive Sexuality Education Agenda,” found online at https://www.comprehensivesexualityeducation.org/waronchildren/. Demand that the United Nations, governments, and schools everywhere immediately stop promoting and funding harmful Comprehensive Sexuality Education.

For more information on the fight against CSE, contact fwi@familywatch.org.

Nothing can stop a group of engaged parents determined to protect their children. Please do all that you can to uncover, expose and remove the harmful CSE programs where you live.

Together we can and will protect the world’s children!

