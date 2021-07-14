arrested

Malawi Police have arrested a Nigerian national, identified as Ejike Ebenechi who is believed to have been found with drugs, contrary to Section 11 under regulation 19 of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Ebenechi, 28, was arrested on Friday, 9 July in Area 49, also known Dubai in the capital city.

The suspect is being kept at Lingadzi Police Station, according to Sergeant Salome Zgambo, spokesperson for the station.

“Lingadzi Police drug officers, through intelligence driven operation, had it that the said suspect was selling illicit drug in area 49.

“Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers followed it up and through the information and well-coordinated operation arrested the said suspect after he was found with the said drug. The drug was seized, and the suspect arrested,” said Zgambo.

However, Zgambo did not disclose the drug that have since been seized and will be sent to Medicine and Poison Board for examination and thereafter suspect will be taken to court.