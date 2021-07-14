Irrigation Development Conference participants

By Esther Banda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe has emphasised the need for the country to have billionaires from agriculture sector.

Lowe dared stakeholders on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 during the opening ceremony for Irrigation Development Conference sponsored by MAKA Resources in partnership with the Embassy of Zimbabwe, Zimtrade and Innotec.

The conference focus on methods of boosting agricultural productivity in Malawi, based on affordable and locally-supported irrigation technologies. It will also seek to address the farm and science interface under climate change, improving agricultural water management, and the water-energy-food nexus at all farm.

“Everyday at anytime we talk of food for us to survive and most of the food comes from agriculture and as a country we have got a vision Malawi 2063. We are talking of agriculture commercialisation. This means that all along agriculture was considered to be the field for peasant farmers.

“This time it shouldn’t be subsistence anymore, we should go commercial. am happy because this workshop is trying to invite private sector and if more private sector is involved then we are talking of more entrepreneurs in irrigation,” says Lowe.

In his remarks, MAKA Chief Executive Officer-CEO, Innocent Sibanda said that coming to Malawi is not a mistake at all because the potential in Malawi is great.

“The potential in Malawi is great. according to your own documents your less than 25% of your projected potential. The idea is to inspire each other, to share notes, to share experiences so that we can grow ourselves.

“No one owes us our own livelihood. We need to make sure that we as Africans are able to do the work, we as Africans are able to produce food to feed ourselves,” explains Sibanda.



The conference is happening alongside National Trade Development and Promotion Organization of the Republic of Zimbabwe (ZimTrade)’s the three day Solo exhibition at Umodzi Park, Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.