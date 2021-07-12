LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi government on Monday, July 12, 2021 renewed the 1995 bilateral trade agreement with Zimbabwe for easy trading.

Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe and Zimbabwe Ambassador to Malawi, Dr Nancy Saungweme re-signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the official opening of the Solo Exhibition under way in the capital Lilongwe at at Umodzi Park (Bingu International Convention Centre).

National Trade Development and Promotion Organization of the Republic of Zimbabwe (ZimTrade) has organised the three day Solo exhibition.

Gwengwe told the Maravi Post that renewal of the trade agreement was in line with Tonse government developmental agenda of promoting trade with neighboring countries.

The minister was optimistic that the new MoU will cope up with modern trade aspiration between two countries.

“We had to renew the 1995 trade agreement with Zimbabwe to be in line with modern business and trade aspiration that we share also experience for knowledge tapping,” delighted Gwengwe.

Echoing on the same, Dr Saungweme observes that the revived trade agreement will foster exporting valued products easily than ever before.

One of the exhibitors, MEALIE BRAND’s Sales and Marketing Officer Sandra Mhemba Gumbo, whose company focus on agriculture machinery itched for long term partnership on equipment distribution in Malawi.

Gumbo assured Malawians that his products are of good quality to maximize agriculture produces as the country is agro-based economy.

Under the theme “Zimbabwe-Malawi trade exhibition:kulimbikitsa ubale pa malonda” has attracted about 30 companies from Zimbabwe focusing on four sectors of process food, office and home furniture, agriculture inputs and implements, building and construction.