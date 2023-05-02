“No lenient laws, trials to homosexuals”-Malawi legislators, courts told

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Grand coalition for the civil rights organization in Malawi has condemned attempts to use rights enshrined in the republican constitution chapter 4, to destroy the very fabric of the Malawi society by putting homosexuality on trial.

Leader of the grouping Fredrick Malata has warned parliament, the courts or whosoever thinking that Malawi shall adopt homosexuality upon the country’s culture.

He has call others to come together and stop this attempt to destroy the fabric of our existence of Malawian culture.

Malawi observes that if homosexuality is a condition for aide, “Let us remain poor than to allow the nation to accept actions that are against our faith, our culture and our humanity”

He said “the history of our people have always taught us that marriage or sexual canal knowledge is between a woman and man”.

Malata added that it is sad to learn that there are attempts to push and force homosexuality among Malawians and our people.

He said the constitution of Malawi was written to ensure that the aspiration, culture, beliefs and identity of Malawians must not be usurped by the attainment of multiparty democracy.

Malata added that democracy must serve the aspirations of Malawians.

“This belief is not only religious based but rather the very existence of our humanity as Malawians. Religious came and reinforced this belief that indeed God created male and female not only for procreation but also as the design for how things were created.

“Homosexuality is unacceptable and must be rejected with all vigor and virtuosity and we should never allow foreign culture to influence our way of lives,” he said.

He said Malawians must not be forced to change their laws to accommodate abomination.

He laments that “History has told us that the West has never shared anything good with the African countries

that is likely to develop the African countries we should therefore be suspect why the West is pushing this agenda of homosexuality which is likely to do more harm to our people than good”.

He therefore called upon all Malawians of which over 99% are people of faith, be it Christians, Muslims and.

During the late Bingu wa Mutharika regime two men were arrested for attempting to get married to each other which angers the donor community and force the then president to free them.