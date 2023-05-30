Of Chakwera’s inferiority stress to act on Chilima’s reform report

By Falles Kamanga

In a stunning revelation, it has come to light that President Lazarus Chakwera is yet to disclose the crucial recommendations put forth by his deputy Saulos Chilima in his comprehensive Reforms Report, even after two years.

This lack of action raises serious concerns about the government’s commitment to achieving meaningful change and addressing the pressing issues facing the nation.

During his campaign, Reverend Chakwera pledged to usher in a new era of governance through far-reaching reforms aimed at spurring development, eradicating corruption, and improving service delivery.

Chilima, as the Vice President, played a pivotal role in spearheading these reforms, positioning Malawi to transition from a struggling economy to a middle-income country.

The Reforms Report, meticulously crafted by Chilima, outlined a roadmap for progress and provided concrete steps to be taken across various sectors contributing to the country’s economic growth.

However, Chakwera’s failure to embrace and act upon these recommendations is a clear indication that he does not value the Vice President’s work or recognize the urgency of implementing the proposed reforms.

This alarming disregard for the reform agenda has far-reaching consequences. It undermines the Vice President’s authority and undermines the credibility of the government’s promises.

It sends a disheartening message that the President lacks the determination and dedication needed to tackle corruption, a problem that is growing at an alarming rate.

Some speculate that this inaction may be a calculated move to accumulate campaign funds for the upcoming 2025 elections.

The repercussions of this lack of commitment are already evident. Local councils, once tasked with safeguarding public funds for development initiatives, are now embroiled in embezzlement scandals.

With the Reforms Department and ministry no longer under Chilima’s purview, there is a concerning absence of oversight, enabling corrupt practices to thrive.

The consequences of abandoning the invaluable recommendations put forth in the Reforms Report are dire.

Malawi finds itself grappling with a dire shortage of foreign exchange, fuel scarcity, food deficits, skyrocketing inflation, and rampant corruption.

The time for action is now, as further delay only exacerbates the crisis and hampers the nation’s progress towards a brighter future.

This just show how untrusted Reverend Chakwera is on promises made to Malawians.

Chakwera instead chose on global and local tours that are meaningiless.

2025 is approaching for Malawians to get rid again for selfish leaders.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor

