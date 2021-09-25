Mighty Be Forward Wanderers players

The Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 has allowed the Super League of Malawi to increase the number of football matches’ spectators at stadia as long as they are vaccinated.

Those not vaccinated and desiring to watch any football match will be having the vaccine at match venues.

Before this consideration, football matches were restricted to 250 people.

Meanwhile, Sulom has swiftly announced that access to matches will from this weekend be to those that were fully vaccinated.

The move is aimed at compelling more to get vaccinated as there has been low uptake of the vaccine.

This comes at a time when government expects to receive 326, 400 dose of AstraZeneca vaccine this Saturday, 25th September 2021.

More doses of AstraZeneca (360,000) and Pfizer (372,000) are expected to arrive next month (October).

As of 23 September 2021, 526,699 and 245,577 people had received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 238,108 people had received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Cumulatively, 483,685 people are fully vaccinated.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, member of the Taskforce, Gospel Kazako said this will move football fans to get vaccinated while giving an opportunity to watch games.

Kazako, who is also the Minister of Information, further said the Committee has maintained the Covid-19 restrictions despite the country seeing a decrease in the number of cases being registered.

“The task force is aware that the number of cases, deaths and admissions continue to decrease but the country still remains on level 2.

“All indoor gatherings are still restricted to 100 while outdoor gatherings are restricted to 250,” said Kazako.

He, therefore, said vaccine still remains the powerful tool to contain the pandemic, adding that the task force will be working with traditional leaders across the country to sensitize their subjects on the importance of the vaccine.