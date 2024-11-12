Opposition parties up with demos Wednesday against MEC, NRB leadership

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Opposition parties are set to hold national demonstrations on Wednesday, November 12, 2024 in the capital Lilongwe against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and National Registration Bureau (NRB) leadership.

The opposition parties including Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Alliance For Alliance (AFORD), United Democratic Front (UDF), UTM, Economic Freedom Party (EFP) and others want MEC Chairperson and Chief Elections Officer Anabel Mtalimanja and Andrew Mpesi respectively to step down arguing that they are allegeous to Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Leading the news conference in the capital Lilongwe, DPP publicist Shadreck Namalomba said NRB Director Sambo also needs to resign for disobeying court order on voters registration.

Namalomba said the demonstrations will go as planned in Lilongwe.

According to the organisers, the demos will start 8am community ground via Mchesi then Parliament till MEC offices to meet MEC officials.

Opposition parties have however warned MCP supporters not to mess up the demonstrations…

More to come…..