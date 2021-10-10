Adam Mkandawire and Batatawala

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera’s aid on Rural Transformation and Development, Adamson Mkandawire is in trouble for attempting to run away to settle duly signed documents of the loan obtained from controversial businessman Abdul Karim Batatawala.

Batatawala sought the court intervention after Mkandawire and other presidential aides Maxwel Kalamula and Shyley Kondowe, Mkandawire failed to settle the matter.

According to the court document in our possession Batatawala drag Mkandawire to court on claims that he owed him a whopping MK378 million over a deal involving some cargo which was to be shipped from Mombasa, Kenya.

In a strong worded response to the court, Mkandawire through his lawyer Mustafa Amidu has categorically denied receiving any money from Batatawala.

But documents bearing his signature as well as that of other presidential aides Maxwel Kalamula and Shyley Kondowe, Mkandawire has told the court he signed the documents “by mistake” which has seen as petty excuse to run away from paying the loan.

Its visibly seen that Mkandawire and his friends are fearing being sacked from their posts over the botched matter which the parties signed in March 2021.

Fearing that he may have stirred hornets’ nest and that he may be questioned in court how he transferred such a huge sum to Kenya without using banking system both Batatawala and Mkandawire have made shrewd attempts to avoid full trial by opting for the mediation.

The Asian businessman is also claiming 4 percent contractual interest above the bank lending rate in addition to legal collection cost on indemnity based on the sums and general damages for breach of contract.

This was filed on July 22, 2021 by Karim’s lawyers Kuleza Phokoso of Phokoso and Company.

But Mkandawire has vehemently denied of receiving the money through Batatawala’s agent Fulwala Muhammad Kasam Abdul Majid to ferry cargo on chartered flight from Kenya to Lilongwe, Malawi.

However, the case No 292 of 2021 under Justice Dr. Mtambo in The High Court of Malawi Commercial Division between Batatawala (defendant) and Mkandawire (claimant) has been set for mediation hearing on October 26, 2021 at 10:00am via zoom.