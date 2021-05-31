– Advertisement –





Omega is a name that equates to power and superiority. Watch enthusiasts all over the globe have patronized its highly-priced and top-of-the-line watches. Through the years, it consistently develops timepieces that go beyond expectations.

A lot of its collections are hot picks in the market. Among its most successful and top models is the Omega Seamaster. Seamaster debuted in 1948, and it is Omega’s oldest timepiece collection still in production to date.

Your Guide to Buying Your Omega Seamaster

The Omega Seamaster lineup is comprised of a variety of water-resistant timepieces. These watches range from professional diving timepieces and refined nautical-inspired watches.

Whether you are searching for a timepiece to be your companion on your next dive or want a luxury sports watch to go with your everyday style, here is a guide to the highly sought-after Omega Seamaster lineup.

1. Seamaster 1948

In 2018 as a commemoration of its 70th anniversary, the Omega 1948 reissues its maiden model. There were two versions of these vintage-inspired watches: one with a central second’s hands and another with a running sub-dial.

Each piece’s flat sapphire crystal case back is laser engraved and lacquered by hand with a 70th Anniversary logo and Gloster Meteor Aircraft, and a Christ- Craft boat.

The Central Second Model

The dial of the Central Second model is crafted with Dauphine style hour and minute hands filled with white Super-LumiNova. Its classic look is finished with a blue-grey strap.

The Subdial

This watch has a brown leather strap with a polished-brushed stainless steel buckle. This version’s small seconds hand includes a small seconds indication at 6 o’clock, a minute domed hand, and a leaf-style hour hand.

2. Seamaster 300

Co-Axial Master Chronometer 41MM

234.63.41.21.99.001

Since its introduction in 1957, Omega Seamaster’s classic style has been transformed into a luxurious design. The case was crafted with 18k yellow gold and a green ceramic bezel with an OMEGA Ceragold™ diving scale.

To add to its charm are the watch’s deep green dial made from the exquisite Malachite stone. At the same time, the hands are in 18k gold filled with “vintage” Super-LumiNova.

The green leather strap completes its captivating look and is powered by OMEGA Master Chronometer Calibre 8913- certified at the industry’s highest standard by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS).

Features:

Anti-magnetic

Automatic

Chronometer

Master Chronometer Certified

Screw-in Crown

Transparent case back

Unidirectional rotating bezel

Water-resistance at 300 meters / 1000 feet

3. Seamaster 300

Co-Axial Master Chronometer 39 MM (1957 Trilogy)

234.10.39.20.01.001

The Seamaster 300 Co-Axial Master Chronometer 39 mm is a 60th Anniversary tribute to the Trilogy released in 1957. Another limited edition of Omega vintage watches, with only 3,557 pieces released in the market. It is based on the CK2913 and still holds the Naïad sign on the crown- a mark of its ultimate water-resistant feature back in 1957. Lastly, to give it a finishing touch is the 1957 Seahorse case back.

Features:

Anti-magnetic

Automatic watch

Bi-directional rotating bezel – turn it clockwise or anti-clockwise with ease. Such bezels are used to measure elapsed time, read second or third zones, and time events.

Chronometer

Limited Edition

Master Chronometer Certified

Screw-in crown

Water-resistance at 300 meters / 1000 feet

It shares the same brushed and polished stainless steel features with all three timepieces in the Trilogy. Moreover, it is driven by the Master Chronometer 8806, and the black tropical dial with indexes is filled with Super-LumiNova.

4. Seamaster 300

Co‑Axial Master Chronometer 41 MM

233.32.41.21.01.002

This timepiece possesses almost the exact specifications as the other Co-Axial Master Chronometer 41 MM and Seamaster models. However, there are some differences with the dial, chronometer, and bracelet.This Seamaster 300 has a ceramic bezel with a Liquidmetal™ diving scale.

At the same time, it has a sand-blasted black dial with Rhodium-plated hands coated with “vintage” Super-LumiNova. It features a brown leather strap, and its transparent case back showcases the anti-magnetic Omega Master Co-Axial caliber 8400 inside.

Features:

Anti-magnetic

Chronometer

Date

Helium Escape Valve

Screw-in crown

Transparent case back

Unidirectional timing bezel

5. Seamaster Diver 300M 42mm 007 James Bond Edition

210.90.42.20.01.001

In the early 1990, the company launched the Diver 300M, and by 1995, it has received worldwide fame credited to its appearance in the James Bond movie- GoldenEye, which stars Pierce Brosnan. From then on, it was known as the James Bond Watch.

The Diver 300M has become one of Omega’s most popular models since its appearance in the James Bond movie. Like other timepieces from this brand, watch enthusiasts are offered various colors and materials. The James Bond models are another special edition from the brand.

These watches are driven by Omega Master Chronometer 8806 and have a power reserve of 55 hours; the case material is Titanium and features 35 jewels. The strap/bracelet is Titanium, and the dial color is brown.

This special edition is highly scratch-proof because of sapphire crystal with anti‑reflective treatment inside like all Omega watches and is water-resistant at 300 meters.

Features:

Case Diameter: 42mm

Winding: Self-winding

Anti‑magnetic

Chronometer

Helium escape valve

Screw‑in crown

Unidirectional rotating bezel

6. Aqua Terra 150 MM

The Seamaster Aqua Terra is Omega’s answer to the demand for a sporty yet luxurious watch. It was first launched in 2002, and Omega presented watch enthusiasts with a wide range of selections. These debuts provided various choices ranging from different sizes, bracelets, dials, metals, and other top-of-the-line features.

Aqua Terra’s popular design includes broad arrow hands, arrowhead indexes, round cases with smooth bezel, and grooved-dials to imitate the decks of luxury yachts. Other complicated and no ordinary editions include Worldtimers, Day-Dates, GMTs, and Annual Calendars.

Final Thought

Omega revives their vintage watches by crafting them with the latest technology and giving them a modern luxurious style. Moreover, the brand is unstoppable in exceeding expectations and breaking new grounds for their different lineups.

The Seamaster lineup had given birth to several improved models and limited edition watches. All of which had captured attention and demand worldwide of collectors around the globe.

However, it is essential to emphasize that no matter what innovations are present on the latest models, all these watches are crafted from what the original Seamaster offered – robustness, precise, functional, and stylish timepieces. The perfect watch for the active and dynamic lifestyle you have.

